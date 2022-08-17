Volleyball Releases 2022 Promotional Schedule

STARKVILLE – Excitement continues to build in Starkville as the Mississippi State volleyball team looks to continue their success this upcoming season.

In anticipation for the 2022 volleyball season, MSU is pleased to announce the promotion schedule for the season. Season-long promotions include posters and schedule card giveaways, miniature volleyballs and t-shirts that will be thrown out at each match, the Famous Maroon Band at certain matches and on-court promotions.

For the exhibition match on Aug. 20, it is Back to School Night and there will be a raffle that MSU freshman can enter.

The Home Opener is a Jimmy Buffet theme where fans can dress up. The following day, the theme is Back in Black at the Griss, and fans will be given a special edition t-shirt. For the last match of the Maroon and White Invite, fans will be able to have a tour of emergency response vehicles for First Responders Day.

The Bulldogs kick of Southeastern Conference play with Georgia at home Sep. 21 with a theme of Darty Party. There will be tailgating before the match and fans will receive a soft cooler.

For the next home series Oct. 1, the promotion will depend on the football game. The following day is the Dig Pink match and fans are encouraged to wear pink.

On Oct. 14 against Florida it is International Night. The following match on Oct. 15 the giveaway will be kid-focused for a Camper Reunion and Bully’s Kids Club Day.

The match-up against Ole Miss on Oct. 26 is the True Maroon match.

On Nov. 11 the theme is Darty Party for Cash where fans will be able to tailgate and go into a money booth before the match. During the match, there will be a 10K challenge for students at MSU.

For the Missouri match on Nov. 25 it will be Staff and Faculty Appreciation Night and the last tailgate of the season. Fans are welcome to bring canned foods for a food drive. The last match of the season on Nov. 26 will be Senior Day, where attendees will receive player cards of each senior.

SEASON-LONG PROMOTIONS

Fan Experience Table & Giveaways – Poster & Schedule Cards Giveaway

Poster & Schedule Cards Giveaway Mini Balls – Players Tossing Mini Volleyballs

– Players Tossing Mini Volleyballs T-Shirts – T-Shirt Toss

– T-Shirt Toss Famous Maroon Band – At Key Matches the Band Will Attend

– At Key Matches the Band Will Attend On–Court Promotions – Promotions on the Court Corresponding with the Promotions of each Match

GIVEAWAYS & NOTABLE PROMOS

8/20 vs. Louisiana (Exhibition) – Back to School Night and raffle for MSU freshman

Back to School Night and raffle for MSU freshman 9/09 vs. Kennesaw State – Jimmy Buffet Night

– Jimmy Buffet Night 9/10 vs. Houston – Back in Black

– Back in Black 9/11 vs. South Alabama – First Responders Day

First Responders Day 9/21 vs. Georgia – Soft Coolers

Soft Coolers 10/01 vs. Arkansas – TBD

– TBD 10/02 vs. Arkansas – Dig Pink

Dig Pink 10/14 vs. Florida – International Night

International Night 10/15 vs. Florida – Camper Reunion and Bully’s Kids Club Day

Camper Reunion and Bully’s Kids Club Day 10/26 vs. Ole Miss – True Maroon

True Maroon 11/11 vs. Kentucky – Darty Party for Cash

Darty Party for Cash 11/25 vs. Missouri – Staff & Faculty Night

Staff & Faculty Night 11/26 vs. Missouri – Player Cards of each Senior for Senior Day

