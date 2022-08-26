Volleyball Opens Season at Southeast Missouri State Tournament

JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team opens its season this weekend in Cape Giraudeau, Missouri at the Southeast Missouri State Tournament. The Tigers will open the tournament Friday against North Dakota State followed by a matchup with Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponent, Arkansas Pine-Bluff. JSU will wrap up the weekend facing off with the host team, Southeast Missouri State on ESPN+.

Coach Rose Washington is entering her 21st season leading the Tigers. Washington led the Tigers to a regular season SWAC championship in Spring 2021 and again in Fall 2021. JSU also finished runner-up last season.

The volleyball program returns twelve athletes at all positions. The Tigers also landed five on the SWAC preseason honors list. Junior Alexis Williams led the conference in points and finished top-two in kills and aces last season. Olivia Flanagan finished sixth in the SWAC with 149 kills. Senior setter Damassy Thompson finished second in the SWAC in assists. Trinity Bryant was named first-team libero/defensive specialist closing out the season with 324 digs. Taila Gaines recorded 125 kills and 17 total blocks. JSU brings in four freshmen, one transfer and a graduate transfer in Morghan Chambers who comes from Central Florida.

Tomorrow’s opener against North Dakota State begins the tournament. First serve is at 10 a.m.

FOLLOW JACKSON STATE ATHLETICS

For complete coverage of Jackson State athletics, follow the Tigers on social media at @GoJSUTigers (Instagram and Twitter), Jackson State Tigers (Facebook), or visit the official home of Jackson State athletics at GoJSUTigers.com.