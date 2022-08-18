Psalm23: 1 – The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

On the afternoon of Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Metrik Health Bank in Brandon, MS, God’s angel came down from heaven and called Victor L. White home to be with him at the age of 36.

Victor Lorenzo White was born on October 15,1983 in Picayune, MS to Robin Terrell and Anthony White. Victor excepted Christ at a young age under the leadership of Rev. Dennis Holder. He graduated from Camp Shelby Military Training Center in Hattiesburg, MS. He enjoyed playing and watching sports and excelled at baseball during his youth. He was a son, a brother, a grandson, a father, a cousin and a friend. He had a humble and gentle spirit and was loved by many. To all who knew him and loved him, agree that he is indeed gone far too soon.

Victor was proceeded in death by his maternal Grandparents; Willie and Ethel Lee Robinson and paternal grandparents Carolyn J. Barnes and Sam Barnes Jr. and L. B. White. And one uncle, Ron White.

Victor leaves to cherish his memories, a loving mother, Robin Terrell (Ben) of Heidelberg, MS; Father, Anthony L. White of Derby, MS; Son, Victor Lorenzo Jr., Four sisters, Jasmine Johnson of Slidell, LA, Ciara White of Poplarville, MS, Andrea White of Columbia, MS and Alexis White of Hattiesburg, MS; two brothers, Micheal Edwards Jr., Heidelberg, MS, and Corey (LaKeshia) McGowan, of Rankin, MS. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends will also miss his loving smile.

Visitation: Thursday, 18, 2022, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS.

Graveside Service: Friday, August 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Carriere, MS. Rev. K. M. Thomas, Jr. Officiating.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.