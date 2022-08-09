Varsity football game times pushed back to 7:30

Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, August 9, 2022

By Special to the Item

The MHSAA Executive Committee met today to address recommendations from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and coaches.

High school varsity football games through the month of September will begin at 7:30 p.m. This will put them in line with the heat timeout, and allows teams to warm-up later in the day when the heat index begins to drop.
Middle school, 9th, grade and J.V games can still be played earlier but it is suggested that schools can change these times to begin later in the afternoon as needed.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Lady Hornets rally past Maroon Tide in season opener

Blue Devil’s building trust in new season

Picayune on a mission for first back-2-back championships

Men’s Basketball Dominates in Bahamas Finale Over Raw Talent Elite, 121-75

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar