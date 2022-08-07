Unrestrained Loranger Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Independence – Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Triston Pennington of Loranger.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Pennington was southbound on LA Hwy 1054 in a 2009 Toyota Yaris. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the road to the right and struck a cement culvert.

Pennington was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Pennington was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop L has investigated 4 crashes involving fatalities this weekend. Of the four fatalities, three were not properly restrained. Statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.