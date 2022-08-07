Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Kentwood – Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Sims was westbound on LA Hwy 1054 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

Sims was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Sims was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.