TV Schedule For Soccer, Volleyball Announced by SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the TV schedule for both the soccer and volleyball seasons, with Mississippi State’s programs being featured on both ESPNU and the SEC Network. Two soccer matches and five volleyball matches will be broadcast on the conference network. Two additional volleyball matches and one additional soccer match will also be shown on ESPNU.

Soccer’s second home game of the season will air nationally on ESPNU when Minnesota arrives in Starkville. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday, Aug. 28. In conference play, SEC Network will televise two road matches for the Bulldogs, the first being against in-state rival, No. 18 Ole Miss. The Maroon and White will enter the match looking to retain possession of the Magnolia Cup for the third consecutive season. State’s final televised game will be on the road at Vanderbilt on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Two of volleyball’s matchups will be broadcast on ESPNU: the home match against Arkansas on Oct. 2 and Ole Miss on Oct. 26. The rest of State’s televised volleyball matches will be on the SEC Network. This includes a home match against Georgia (Sep. 21), an away match at Auburn (Sep. 28), home matches against Florida (Oct. 14) and Kentucky (Nov. 11), as the final road match of the season at Tennessee (Nov. 20).

As part of ESPN’s extensive fall sports slate, SEC Network will showcase more than 300 soccer and volleyball matchups on SEC Network and SEC Network+. SEC Network will also be the home of the SEC Soccer Tournament to close out the season before postseason play begins.

The soccer season has already begun with State defeating Samford on Thursday night, 2-0, in its first exhibition match of the season. The Bulldogs’ final home exhibition contest will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 14) against Southeastern Louisiana. MSU will kick off its regular season on the road in South Beach for a matchup with the University of Miami (FL) on Aug. 18.

Volleyball’s season starts on Aug. 20 with a home exhibition against Louisiana. Their regular-season begins at Notre Dame against Milwaukee and the Fighting Irish inside Purcell Pavilion on Aug. 26-27. All of volleyball’s home matches, besides those on the SEC Network and ESPNU, will be streamed on SECN+.

All home Mississippi State soccer and volleyball matches are free admission.

Dates, times and broadcast/streaming information for both soccer and volleyball are subject to change.

For more information on both programs, visit HailState.com or search “HailStateSOC” or “HailStateVB” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

2022 Soccer TV Schedule

Sun., Aug. 28 – 12:30 p.m. CT – Minnesota at MSU – ESPNU

Thurs., Oct. 13 – 6 p.m. CT – MSU at No. 18 Ole Miss – SEC Network

Sun., Oct. 23 – 3 p.m. CT – MSU at Vanderbilt – SEC Network

2022 Volleyball TV Schedule

Wed., Sep. 21 – 7 p.m. CT – Georgia at MSU – SEC Network

Wed., Sep. 28 – 7 p.m. CT – MSU at Auburn – SEC Network

Sun., Oct. 2 – 1:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at MSU – ESPNU

Fri., Oct. 14 – 8 p.m. CT – Florida at MSU – SEC Network

Wed., Oct. 26 – 8 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at MSU – ESPNU

Fri., Nov. 11 – 8 p.m. CT – Kentucky at MSU – SEC Network

Sun., Nov. 20 – 12 p.m. CT – Tennessee at MSU – SEC Network