The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. Psalms 23:1

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at East Jerusalem Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time and Friday, August 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Brian K. Dees will officiate at the service.

Toney Eugene Washington, Jr. was born, March 23, 1936 to the late Toney and Mary Tyson Washington in Carriere, MS. He was a member of East Jerusalem Baptist Church.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 he gained his wings at Highland Community Hospital at the age of 86.

He leaves to cherish his love three daughters, Doris Thomas, Cynthia Washington, and Della Foreman; two sons, Toney Washington, III and Demetrius Washington; three sisters, Helen Robinson, Pearlie Mae Robinson and Jessie Mae Washington; three brothers, Neal Washington, Ellis Washington and Lecaster Washington; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A beautiful soul will never be forgotten.

Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home