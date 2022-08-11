The Mississippi Health Innovation Conference will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 on the

campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in the Student Union Building.

The hours of the conference are 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The Mississippi Health Innovation Conference is a new initiative of The School of Business

Administration at the University of Mississippi. A number of health care professional from

UMMC are collaborating on this initiative. The goal is to improve the health and healthcare of

the citizens of the State of Mississippi, the region and the country.

Mississippi Representative Jill Ford will open the conference with a discussion on the Political

Environment – Business of Medicine in Mississippi.

Oray Boston, Worldwide President Depuy Synthes, the Orthopedics Company of Johnson &

Johnson will be the Keynote Speaker.

Nine other interactive sessions will follow with Panelists and Speakers who are Physicians,

Business Leaders, Education Leaders and Experts from across Mississippi and the country. A full

Agenda is attached.

The Conference is open to the public and registration can be found on the website:

www.mshic.org.

For more information, please visit www.mshic.org.