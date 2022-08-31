Streaming has a new home at MGCCC

PERKINSTON — The place you go to watch Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College online has changed.

Gulf Coast games will not be seen at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch, a simple address to remember to get to see the best in community college athletics. No more different URL for games streamed by the college.

The first games will be streamed this weekend, with the Bulldogs Radio broadcast of Gulf Coast’s trip to No. 4 Northwest Mississippi. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The first home men’s soccer game will be broadcast from the brand-new artificial turf at the Bary Thrash Field on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

