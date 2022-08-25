Funeral Services for Steven Lavigne, age 75, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin and Bro. Peyton Lee will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Carpenter and a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church, and attended Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Henry Lavigne and Ena Mae Farmer Lavigne; his brothers, Harold Lavigne, Albert “Shorty” Joseph Lavigne, and Hooper Lavigne; and his sisters, Linda Lavigne Pitre, Alice Lavigne Delaney, Kay Lavigne Brown, and Addie Mae Lavigne.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Sue Johnson Lavigne; his son, Bradley (Ashley) Carl Lavigne; his 4 grandchildren, Elijah Steven Lavigne, Dallas Chandler Taylor, Alexis (Colby) Hawthorne, Chase (Leah) Thigpen; his 4 great grandchildren, Kimberlynn, Ryan, Canton, and Rhett; his sisters, Glenda Lavigne Alligood and Faye Lavigne Bradshaw; his brothers, Willie Robert Lavigne and John Henry Lavigne; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.