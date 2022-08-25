Steven Lavigne

Published 1:08 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Steven Lavigne, age 75, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Cedric Lumpkin and Bro. Peyton Lee will officiate the service.
A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Carpenter and a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church, and attended Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Henry Lavigne and Ena Mae Farmer Lavigne; his brothers, Harold Lavigne, Albert “Shorty” Joseph Lavigne, and Hooper Lavigne; and his sisters, Linda Lavigne Pitre, Alice Lavigne Delaney, Kay Lavigne Brown, and Addie Mae Lavigne.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Sue Johnson Lavigne; his son, Bradley (Ashley) Carl Lavigne; his 4 grandchildren, Elijah Steven Lavigne, Dallas Chandler Taylor, Alexis (Colby) Hawthorne, Chase (Leah) Thigpen; his 4 great grandchildren, Kimberlynn, Ryan, Canton, and Rhett; his sisters, Glenda Lavigne Alligood and Faye Lavigne Bradshaw; his brothers, Willie Robert Lavigne and John Henry Lavigne; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

