StateToTheShow: Athletes Unlimited Week 4

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Mia Davidson was all smiles on Saturday as Team McCleney cruised to a record-setting 20-5 victory. Along the way, the former Mississippi State standout turned in a career day.

Davidson collected a career-high three hits to extend her hitting streak to seven games. She was 8-for-19 (.421) during the streak. With a two-run homer and a pair of doubles, Davidson collected a career-high four RBIs in the game, and she still wasn’t done. She also picked up a two-out walk.

Team McCleney’s 20-run outburst stands as the most runs in any AU game. Davidson was one of six players with multiple hits in the game.

On Friday, Davidson singled in the sixth inning of a 1-1 ballgame. Two batters later, she scored on a two-run, game-winning homer. She had also walked earlier in the game.

By Sunday, DJ Sanders had had enough of watching Davidson excel and broke out with her own three-hit performance as her Team Mulipola squad defeated Davidson and Team McCleney. It was a career high for Sanders who singled twice and drove a double in the matchup.

The big week for Davidson, which saw her claim 332 points, briefly pushed her inside the top 10 on the leaderboard. After drawing a pair of walks and seeing her team fail to secure any inning win points against Sanders on Sunday, however, Davidson enters the final week of the campaign in 14th place with 1,114 points.

She is second in the league in walks (11) and third in on-base percentage (.537), but more impressively her 1.287 OPS is fifth in the league. With three home runs, she is tied for seventh and has a .750 slugging percentage, which ranks sixth. Davidson is hitting .857 (6-for-7) with runners on base this season and 1.000 (4-for-4) with runners in scoring position.

The final week of the Athletes Unlimited season begins Friday, Aug. 26 with a doubleheader on ESPN+. Saturday’s action will air on ESPNU, and the final day of competition is set for Sunday, Aug. 28 on ESPN+.

Mia Davidson’s Game-by-Game Stats

W, 3-2 vs. Team Jaquish (Blue) – 1-for-2, R, BB, 118 total points

W, 20-5 vs. Team Chidester (Purple) – 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB, 198 total points

L, 0-3 vs. Team Mulipola (Gold) – 0-for-1, 2 BB, K, 16 total points

WEEKLY TOTAL – 3 GP, 3 GS, 4-for-7, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, K, 332 total points (No. 10)

SEASON TOTAL – 12 GP, 12 GS, 9-for-28 (.321), 8 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 11 BB, 2 HBP, 7 K, .537 OBP, .750 SLG, 1,114 total points (No. 14)

DJ Sanders’ Game-by-Game Stats

L, 2-4 vs. Team Chidester (Purple) – 0-for-2, HBP, K, 8 total points

W, 3-1 vs. Team Jaquish (Blue) – 0-for-3, K, 90 total points

W, 3-0 vs. Team McCleney (Orange) – 3-for-3, 2B, 160 total points

WEEKLY TOTAL – 3 GP, 3 GS, 3-for-8, 2B, HBP, 2 K, 258 total points (No. 24)

SEASON TOTAL – 12 GP, 8 GS, 10-for-33 (.303), 5 R, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB, HBP, 5 K, .343 OBP, .455 SLG, 1,066 total points (No. 16)

