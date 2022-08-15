StateToTheShow: Athletes Unlimited Week 3

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Mississippi State volunteer assistant coach DJ Sanders exploded for 320 points in Week 3 of Athletes Unlimited play over the weekend. That total was seventh-most in the league for the week and propelled her up 19 spots on the season leaderboard.

For Sanders, it was her highest single-week point total since Week 3 of 2021 when she collected 328 points.

Sanders opened the weekend by earning third MVP honors in Team Jaquish’s 7-2 victory over Team McCleney. While going head-to-head with Mia Davidson , the Bulldogs’ coach turned in her second multi-hit game of the year and launched a game-tying two-run homer in the fourth. It was good for a single-game season-high 180 points. Meanwhile, Davidson never got a pitch to hit, drawing three walks in three trips to the plate.

On Saturday, Davidson’s squad erupted for a 10-2 victory against Team Chidester. She brought home a run with an RBI single in the second inning. Sanders again went 2-for-4 on Saturday, scoring a run in a 12-7 loss to Team Mulipola.

In her final game, Sanders drove a two-run double to tie the game at 7-7 in the sixth before coming around to score as Team Jaquish won 12-8 to finish with two victories on the weekend. Davidson walked and drove a double on her way to scoring twice to pick up 128 points in Team McCleney’s 9-6 victory in the weekend finale.

Sanders now sits in 15th place with 808 points, while Davidson rose two spots to No. 18 with 782 points on the year. The No. 4 captain in the upcoming week, Amanda Chidester, has recorded 1,042 points. Davidson is tied for second in the league with seven walks this year behind Amanda Lorenz (10).

Week 4 action begins Friday, August 19 with both games available on ESPN+. The remaining four games across Saturday and Sunday will air on ESPN2.

Mia Davidson’s Game-by-Game Stats

L, 2-7 vs. Team Jaquish (Blue) – 0-for-0, 3 BB, 34 total points

W, 10-2 vs. Team Chidester (Purple) – 1-for-4, RBI, K, 90 total points

W, 9-6 vs. Team Mulipola (Gold) – 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, K, 128 total points

WEEKLY TOTAL – 3 GP, 3 GS, 2-for-7, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 4 BB, 2 K, 252 total points (No. 26)

SEASON TOTAL – 6 GP, 6 GS, 5-for-21 (.238), 5 R, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 7 BB, 2 HBP, 6 K, .467 OBP, .571 SLG, 782 total points (No. 18)

DJ Sanders’ Game-by-Game Stats

W, 7-2 vs. Team McCleney (Orange) – 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 3rd MVP, 180 total points

L, 7-12 vs. Team Mulipola (Gold) – 2-for-4, R, K, 50 total points

W, 12-8 vs. Team Chidester (Purple) – 1-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 90 total points

WEEKLY TOTAL – 3 GP, 3 GS, 5-for-13, 4 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, K, 320 total points (No. 7)

SEASON TOTAL – 9 GP, 5 GS, 7-for-25 (.280), 5 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB, 3 K, .308 OBP, .440 SLG, 808 total points (No. 15)

