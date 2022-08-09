StateToTheShow: Athletes Unlimited Week 2

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Mia Davidson and DJ Sanders were back in action over the weekend for Week 2 of the Athletes Unlimited season. While Davidson made a splash with two long balls, Sanders’ team had the better record and won the duo’s head-to-head matchup.

Sanders started the Friday and Sunday games for Team Jaquish (Orange) as the designated player. Davidson also started at DP in all three games for Team Eberle (Gold).

Saturday was the Bulldogs’ best day at the ballpark. Davidson launched the first homer of her professional career on the first pitch she saw that day. Meanwhile Sanders’ second single of the day helped spark a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to lift her squad to a 9-8 win against Team Harshman (Purple).

On Sunday, Davidson again left the yard, giving her back-to-back games with a homer. She now sits just outside the top-10 in the league with a .643 slugging percentage through six games.

Mia Davidson’s Game-by-Game Stats

W, 5-1 vs. Team Harshman (Purple) – 0-for-2, 120 total points

L, 2-8 vs. Team Mulipola (Blue) – 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, K, 50 total points

L, 3-6 vs. Team Jaquish (Orange) – 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, 70 total points

WEEKLY TOTAL – 3 GP, 3 GS, 2-for-8 (.250), 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, K, 240 total points (No. T-29)

SEASON TOTAL – 6 GP, 6 GS, 3-for-14 (.214), 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 2 HBP, 4 K, .421 OBP, .643 SLG, 530 total points (No. 20)

DJ Sanders’ Game-by-Game Stats

L, 4-6 vs. Team Mulipola (Blue) – 0-for-4, 40 total points

W, 9-8 vs. Team Harshman (Purple) – 2-for-3, R, K, 110 total points

W, 6-3 vs. Team Eberle (Gold) – 0-for-2, 90 total points

WEEKLY TOTAL – 3 GP, 2 GS, 2-for-7 (.000), R, K, 240 total points (No. T-29)

SEASON TOTAL – 6 GP, 2 GS, 2-for-12 (.167), R, BB, 2 K, .231 OBP, .167 SLG, 488 total points (No. 26)

