State Not Rewarded for Attacking Pressure, Ties Miami 0-0

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Despite recording the most shots and shots on goal in a match in two years, the Mississippi State soccer program was unable to break the scoreless deadlock, and played Miami to a 0-0 draw in the opening match of the season.

The 26 shots and 11 shots on goal were the most by MSU since a 2019 match against LSU, where 32 shots and 10 shots on goal were recorded. The 11 corners taken by the Maroon and White were also the most for the program since a 2021 contest vs. Troy, in which 10 were taken.

Seven different Bulldogs logged multiple shots, with Ally Perry and Haley McWhirter leading the way with four. Freshman Maggie Wadsworth was one of three Dawgs to register three shots but led the team in the shots on goal category, as all three of her chances were put on frame.

From the opening whistle, State applied pressure on the home team. Within the first two minutes of the match, State had already earned a corner and, almost, found the back of the net. McWhirter played the ball to Wadsworth in front of goal, but it would end up being the first of 11 total saves on the night for Miami’s goalkeeper, Melissa Dagenais.

In the 18th minute, State earned three consecutive corner kicks, the first being taken by McWhirter and the last two being delivered by Perry. The third corner was headed away by the Hurricanes before finding the foot of Alyssa D’Aloise who chipped the ball to Andrea Tyrrell. The Canadian’s header would be one of her two shots recorded on goal for the evening.

Midway through the first frame, McWhirter, again, found the ball at her feet, this time just outside the box. The sophomore’s shot would end up getting blocked by a Miami defender, falling perfectly in front of an oncoming D’Aloise. The Dallas, Texas, native would take one touch before striking a rocket toward the upper right corner of the net. The lone shot on goal for the captain would end up getting saved by a diving effort from the Miami goalkeeper and would also lead to State’s sixth corner of the match.

MSU would end the first 45 minutes with 16 shots, eight on goal, and seven corners. The Bulldogs’ attacking pressure did not let up in the second half, adding an additional 10 shots, three on goal, and four corners to its stat sheet.

The Bulldogs will stay in the South Beach area over the weekend as the squad makes the short trip to FIU for a matchup against the Panthers Sunday, Aug. 21. That match is scheduled for a 10 a.m. CT kickoff.

