State Grabs First Win of Season, Scores Three over FIU

MIAMI, Fla. – The Mississippi State soccer program recorded its first win of the 2022 season, defeating FIU, 3-1, in South Beach. Freshman Alivia Buxton led the charge in her second-career start, scoring twice on her only two shots of the match.

The road win marks the second time in the last three outings, excluding preseason, that State has scored three goals in a match. The road trip, as a whole for MSU, marks the 13th total time in program history that the Bulldogs have started their season undefeated after two matches.

“We learned a lot about ourselves over the course of this weekend,” head coach James Armstrong said.

For the second time in as many games, MSU produced a goal-scoring opportunity within the first six minutes of the match. However, unlike the season-opener at Miami, the Bulldogs were able to turn Sunday’s chance into a goal.

In the sixth minute, MSU successfully earned its first of five total corner kicks on the day. Sophomore Haley McWhirter lined up for the corner, delivered and scored her first goal as a Bulldog by bending the ball directly into the back of the net, giving State its first goal of the season.

Fifteen minutes later, in the 21st minute, Alivia Buxton would net her first-career goal after intercepting an FIU errant pass inside their own box.

The Bulldogs finished the opening frame recording seven shots, five of which being on goal.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, a pair of newcomers would give State the 3-0 advantage. Freshman Maggie Wadsworth sent in a cross from the left side of the box to Buxton who would log her second goal of the day.

Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson was denied her eighth-career shutout as the Panthers would find the back of the net with six minutes remaining in the match.

“We created lots of chances in both games and are a little disappointed to concede one at the end of today’s game,” Armstrong added. “However, going undefeated on a road weekend gives us lots of positive momentum to take into our homestand.”

The Bulldogs will return to Starkville to begin the home portion of their season, starting Thursday, Aug. 25, against Lipscomb. It will be the first of four-straight matches at home for MSU.

