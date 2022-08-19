Softball To Open 2023 Season At The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Ole Miss will open its 2023 season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, tournament officials announced Wednesday. The Rebels will compete in both sessions, February 9-12 and 16-19, at Nancy Almaraz Stadium.

Ole Miss competed in the event back in 2020, taking on Colorado State, Utah, California Baptist, Texas and the Mexican National Team, posting a 2-3 record.

The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge began in 2015 and has evolved into one of the premier tournaments designed to launch the softball season. It was the first-ever D-I softball event held outside the United States and has included programs from well-known Power 5 conferences as well as the deep pool of strong mid-major schools.

The full tournament schedule, along with start times, will be announced later this fall.

Session 1: Feb. 9-12, 2023

BYU

California Baptist

Maryland

North Carolina

North Dakota State

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

Oregon

South Carolina

Wisconsin

Session 2: Feb. 16-19, 2023

Cal State Fullerton

Kansas

Liberty

North Dakota State

Ole Miss

Sacramento State

Southern Illinois

Tennessee

