I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. ~2 Timothy 4:7-8

Celebration of life services for Mr. Shun Labron Stubbs will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church in Picayune, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm at Brown Funeral Home in Picayune, MS. Rev. Michael Kelley is the officiant. Rev. Joey Mark is the Eulogist.

Shun was born on March 26, 1967 in Picayune, MS. He was a graduate of the Picayune Memorial High School class of 1985 and a certified electrician.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters: Brooklyn (Melquan) Cook and Destiny Stubbs; grandchildren: Makenzie Jones, Lavender Hunt, Koa Cook, Lakota De’Shun Hunt, Ethan Ball, and Melquan Cook; brothers: Sylvester Stubbs, Jr. and Chase Stubbs; and sisters: Stacey Dantzler, Theresa Stubbs, and Shira Stubbs.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home