Shun Labron Stubbs

Published 10:33 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Special to the Item

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.       ~2 Timothy 4:7-8

Celebration of life services for Mr. Shun Labron Stubbs will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church in Picayune, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm at Brown Funeral Home in Picayune, MS.   Rev. Michael Kelley is the officiant. Rev. Joey Mark is the Eulogist.

Shun was born on March 26, 1967 in Picayune, MS. He was a graduate of the Picayune Memorial High School class of 1985 and a certified electrician.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters: Brooklyn (Melquan) Cook and Destiny Stubbs; grandchildren: Makenzie Jones, Lavender Hunt, Koa Cook, Lakota De’Shun Hunt, Ethan Ball, and Melquan Cook; brothers: Sylvester Stubbs, Jr. and Chase Stubbs; and sisters: Stacey Dantzler, Theresa Stubbs, and Shira Stubbs.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

More Obituaries

James Edward Spriggs

Margaret Johnson Smith

Toney Eugene Washington

Robert Larson

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar