Sheriff Mike Ezell and former Rep. Doug Collins to address Hancock County Republican Women

WHAT: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and former Congressman Doug Collins will speak at the Hancock County Republican Women’s meeting.

WHO: Mike Ezell is the Republican nominee for Congress in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District and has served as Jackson County Sheriff since 2014.

Doug Collins is an attorney and U.S. Air Force Reserve chaplain who represented Georgia’s 9th Congressional District from 2013 to 2021. Collins served as ranking member on the House Committee on the Judiciary during the 116th Congress, where he played a key role in President Trump’s 2019 impeachment defense.

WHEN: Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Cir, Diamondhead, Mississippi