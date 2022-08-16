Several suspects arrested for drug violations

Several suspects were arrested for drug related violations by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department over the past few months.

A case that occurred on April 29, at about 1:45 p.m., involved narcotics investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department going to a residence located at 2951 Jackson Landing Road to locate two suspects wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison.

Upon arrival, the investigators spoke with the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Donovan Johnson of 111 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere, and 22-year-old Matthew Seal of 2951 Jackson Landing Rd., who were in the front yard. Both suspects were taken into custody for a burglary warrant issued out of Hancock County. While on the scene, investigative techniques determined 37-year-old Daniel Jackson of 2951 Jackson Landing Rd., was in possession of a felony amount of methamphetamine, leading to his arrest for possession of a controlled substance, Allison said.

Assistance in that case was provided by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, and Allison said he appreciates their help.

In another case worked on May 2, a traffic stop for careless driving led to the arrest of several suspects. Allison said the stop was conducted near Long Branch in Carriere along Nellie Burks Road. While speaking with the driver, 44-year-old Misti Wheat of 104 Dogwood Ave., and the passengers, identified as 27-year-old Bradley Dakota Martin of 68 Springhill Rd., Poplarville and Kayla Smith, 25, of 6673 Highway 43 N., Poplarville, the investigators noticed pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine on the floor board of the front of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle located a distribution amount of methamphetamine behind the passenger seat and a plastic bag with more methamphetamine in between the driver seat and center console, Allison said. Another bag with residue suspected to be from the drug was found near where Smith was sitting. During the search, Smith informed the investigators she swallowed about 3.5 grams of methamphetamine that was previously in the empty bag, leading to an ambulance being dispatched to the scene so she could be taken to Highland Community Hospital, Allison said. A warrant for her arrest for tampering with physical evidence and controlled substance violation was issued, while the rest of the suspects were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Allison said Martin was additionally arrested for a probation violation and a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Another case worked on May 10, involved serving a search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd., in Lumberton. While conducting the search, the investigators arrested 25-year-old Triston Trottter, who lives at that address for a parole violation, Allison said. The investigators also located a rifle and a bag of what appeared to be mushrooms in the home, leading to his additional arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

On May 16, as investigators conducted surveillance in the Crossroads community, the driver of a black Toyota Corolla, 29-year-old Darren Baham of 309 Ave. 1 in Bogalusa, was seen not wearing a seatbelt.

As the investigators conducted the stop, Baham could be seen moving suspiciously around the cabin of the vehicle, and failed to come to a stop immediately as it continued to travel down Highway 26. As the vehicle came to a stop, Baham exited the vehicle carrying a book bag and fled into the woods on foot.

Officers that did not pursue Baham spoke with the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Abigail Roberts of 40 Flynn Rd., Poplarville.

While working the scene, investigators were notified by a concerned citizen that Roberts allegedly threw evidence into the bushes. A check of the area found a bag containing marijuana and a pipe, Allison said.

Officers who pursued Baham apprehended him and recovered the book bag, which contained a distribution amount of marijuana along with scales and baggies, Allison said.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and tampering with physical evidence. Baham was additionally arrested for providing false identifying information to a law officer and failure to stop when signaled.

Another case worked on June 20, began when deputies conducted a stop on a Dodge 1500 just after 2 that afternoon. Allison said the stop was being conducted for careless driving near the 14 mile marker on Interstate 59. During the stop, investigators located a trafficking amount of marijuana , leading to a search of the driver’s home, identified as 24-year-old Zacherie Jordan of 11 Road 207, Picayune. After more marijuana was found in his home, he was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Allison said.

A separate case worked on June 23, began with a stop conducted by the Mississippi Department of Safety on a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic violation that occurred on Savannah Millard Road. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Joseph “Joey” Boyd of 314 Starkey St., Poplarville and there was also a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Karen Nichole Odom, of 1760 Road 3278, Kiln.

During the stop, the investigators learned Odom had warrant for her arrest, leading to investigators with the Sheriff’s Department being called to the scene. Allison said that after investigators arrived, a search of the vehicle was conducted, during which Boyd was determined to possess a trafficking amount of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, resulting in his arrest for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Odom was arrested for her warrants.

Allison said he would like to thank the Mississippi Department of Transportation for their assistance in this case.