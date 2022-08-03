Seminary woman dies in single vehicle collision in Pearl River County

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2018 GMC Yukon driven by Katelyn Marie Baker, 23, of Seminary, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree. Katelyn Baker received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.