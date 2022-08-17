SEC Announces Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the dates for the 2022-23 women’s basketball slate on Wednesday. Mississippi State will play a 16-game league schedule consisting of eight home and eight road games.

Mississippi State gets the SEC season started with some big contests right off the bat. The Bulldogs will tip off the SEC calendar on Dec. 29 when they travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. After opening the year on the road, State will return home for one of its biggest home games of the year.

The Dawgs will ring in the New Year at home when they host in-state rival Ole Miss on Jan. 1. This will be the earliest the two programs have met in a season since a Jan. 5 meeting back in 1976. In the series’ long history, Mississippi State and Ole Miss have only met before Jan. 10, six times. This will be the second time in program history that the Bulldogs will have played on New Year’s Day. It last happened on Jan. 1, 2017, against LSU, a game that the Bulldogs won 74-48. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss handily last season at home, 70-59. Anastasia Hayes scored a game-high 21 while JerKaila Jordan added 20 points of her own.

Following its New Year’s Day tilt, the Dawgs will enter one of the season’s most challenging three-game stretches. Mississippi State will start things off by traveling to Knoxville on Jan. 5 before returning home to host defending national champions, South Carolina on Jan. 8. The three-game stretch will conclude on Jan. 15 when the Bulldogs take on Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

After battling the Aggies, Mississippi State will host Auburn on Jan. 19 and defending SEC Tournament champion Kentucky on Jan. 22. State will close out the month with a pair of games at Ole Miss on Jan. 26 and Georgia on Jan. 29. This is the only time during the season that MSU will play back-to-back road games.

The final month of the regular season will get started at home when the Bulldogs host Tennessee on Feb. 6 in the second of their two meetings before traveling to Gainesville to take on the Gators on Feb. 9. Mississippi State returns home for a Feb. 12 matchup against Texas A&M. This series has been dominated by the Bulldogs of late, with MSU winning 9 of the last 10 meetings, including five of the last six at home.

After traveling to Columbia, Mo., to take on the Tigers on Feb. 16, State will welcome Alabama and Arkansas to The Hump to close out the home portion of its 2022-23 season. The regular season will close on Feb. 26 in Baton Rouge when the Dawgs travel to LSU.

The regular season concludes with the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament being held for the sixth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament which will include all 14 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 1 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 5.

The women’s basketball television schedule will be announced at a later date, as will times for all games.

Mississippi State returns 2022 WBCA All-America Honorable Mention and Second Team All-SEC performer Anastasia Hayes , along with 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team honoree Denae Carter . Last season’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, JerKaila Jordan , is also primed for another outstanding season in Maroon and White.

Season Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and start at only $85 for general admission and $150 for reserved seats. Information on single-game tickets and flex plans will be announced at a later date. MSU will have an online seat upgrade period in September for renewed season ticket holders and those who have purchased new season tickets or made deposits.

2022-23 Season Ticket Important Dates

Sept. 2 – Deadline for New Sales to Participate in Seat Upgrade/Selection Process

Sept. 13 – Seat Upgrade/Selection Process Begins

Sept. 16 – Seat Upgrade/Selection Process Concludes

For the most up-to-date information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s basketball on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWBK.”