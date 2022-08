Published 11:45 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Ruth A. McNeely of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Saturday July 30, 2022, at the age of 78.

Visitation will be held by family, 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Friday August 12, 2022, at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Mass to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please Visit picayunefh.com for online condolences.