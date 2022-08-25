Rogers Named To Golden Arm Award Watch List

STARKVILLE – With just over a week to go before the Bulldogs kick off a new season, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been named to the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, it was announced by the organization on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field as we head into the 2022 college football season. The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players.

As a sophomore in 2021, Rogers led all SEC quarterbacks in passing yards per game (364.5) and finished third in the FBS in total passing yards (4,739) to cap off what was a record-breaking season from the Brandon, Mississippi, native. Last season, Rogers broke 25 school records, including Dak Prescott’s records for single-season total offense, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Rogers finished the 2021 regular season with a streak of 10 straight 300-plus yard passing games. His 4,739 passing yards were the third-most in SEC single-season history, while he ranked second in the SEC and seventh in the nation in passing touchdowns (36). Rogers enters his junior campaign as MSU’s all-time leader in career completion percentage.

The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 7.

Mississippi State begins the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the Bulldogs host the Memphis Tigers in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium. Season tickets are on sale now at HailState.com/tickets, by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGS or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive).

