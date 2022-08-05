Robert Fleming

Funeral Services for Robert Daniel “Bobby” Fleming, age 71, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, August 8, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Turtleskin Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Heavy Equipment Operator and owned Fleming Trucking Company. Bobby was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, son, and friend who was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Fleming and Eleanor ThamestFleming; son, Christopher Michael Fleming; grandson, Skyler Daniel Burch; siblings, Milford Fleming, Marion Fleming Malley, Sam Fleming, and Stephen Fleming.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lindsey Ann (Kevin Burch) Fleming; grandchildren, Dorian Beaver, Luke Fazekas, Sunshine Fleming, and Rainbow Burch; sister, Lora Nugent; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com