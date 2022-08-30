Results from Coastal Invitational in Biloxi

Picayune and Pearl River Central competed in Saturday’s Coast Invitational swim meet in Biloxi.

The Coast Invitational hosted 22 events for 15 teams and a total of 336 swimmers. PRC’s teams finished the meet ranked in the top five. The Picayune girls ranked in the top 8 while the boys team ranked in the top 10. Overall for the girls and boys team rankings, St. Patrick Catholic and Ocean Springs High School finished in first place.

Picayune had eight and PRC had 13 swimmers added to South State qualifying times.

PRC’s top performers are as followed:

“It was a great meet for the team with some really good swimmers. The weather has stopped us from practicing like we would like to. We only practiced twice last week, but the team exceeded my expectations and Coach Shelly and myself are so proud of all of them,” said Pearl River Central Head Coach Beverly Griffing.

Girls Results

Kaelynn Malley, Maelin Harvey, Adaline Albritton and Shalynn Lee, placed fourth in the girls medley relay with a time of 2:14.91. Nia English finished in ninth place in the 200 free with a time of 2:55.98. For the 50 free, Lee placed first with a time of 26.72 and Avery Martin placed second with a time of 28.80. Malley placed 10th in the 100 butterfly in 30.37. In the 100 free, Lee placed second in 103.79, Martin placed fifth in 107.07 and Adaline Albritton placed 10th in 109.65. Malley, Albritton, Lee and Martin placed second in the 200 free relays. Malley placed sixth in the 100 back with a time of 1:15.45. Maelin Harvey placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.29.

Hana Wall, Andie McMahon, English, and Martin placed sixth in the 400 free relays with the time of 5:16.06. Addelynne Verge, Angie Britt, Zcharlotte Jarvis, and Makayla Gauthier finished ninth in the 400 free relays with a time of 5:57.03.

Boy’s results

Zak Kennedy, Jake Rogers, Jared Bryson, and William Jarvis placed fifth in the boys 200 medley relays in 1:56.08. For the 200 free, Austin Woods placed fifth in 2:12.21 and Wyatt Waltman placed sixth in 2:14.43. Andrew Molaison placed eighth in the 200 individual medley (IM) in 2:38.32 time. Kennedy placed first in the 50 free in 23.08. In the 100 butterfly, Bryson placed fourth in 101.91 and Woods placed seventh in 111.91. In the 100 free, Waltman placed third in 55.59 time and Rogers placed ninth in 58.26. Molaison placed ninth in the 500 free in 6:32.42 time. Waltman, Bryson, Woods, and Kennedy took first place in the 200 free relays.

Kennedy took first place in the 100 backstroke in 100.26 time. Rogers placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.40 time. Lastly, Waltman, Woods, Rogers, and Bryson finished third in the 400 free relays.

South state times were added to PRC’s list during this meet. They include Kasen Adams in the 200 free, Wesley Garner in the 200 IM. Angie Britt and Alana Goss in the 50 free. Michael Montes, William Jarvis, Alex Stuart and Cameron Reggio in the 50 free. Andie McMahon and Charlotte Jarvis in the 100 free. Lastly, Adaline Albritton, Kasen Adams and Thomas Molaison in the 100 backstrokes.

Picayune’s top performers are as follows:

Boys Results

In the boy’s 200 medley relays, Parker Helton, Steele Sheasby, Ryder Burge and Ian Herring placed 10th. Herring placed 10th in the 500 free. Burge placed sixth in the 100 fly. Burge also placed eighth in the 100 back, while Sheasby placed 10th. The boys 400 free relay featured James Smith, Sheasby, Burge, and Herring, who placed 10th.

Girls Results

Victoria Vloedman placed 10th in the 200 IM. Heidi Hill placed fourth in the 50 free. Lauren Stevenson placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke. The 400 free relays featuring, Victoria Vloedman, Lauren Stevenson, Addison Taggard and Heidi Hill, placed fifth.

The following Picayune swimmers added these South State qualifying times:

Carter Thompson – 100 breasts

Landon Watts – 50 free /100 free

James Smith – 100 free

Steele Sheasby – 200 IM

Jacob Frich – 100 free

Parker Helton – 50 free

Jacey Luckie – 200 free

Victoria Vloedman – 100 free.

The next meet for both PRC and Picayune will be on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Milbrook.