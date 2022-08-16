Reeves appoints Stockstill to Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Chris Stockstill of Picayune to serve on the Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi.

“The Mississippi Veterans Home Purchase Board, (VHPB) located in Pearl, Mississippi is a six-member board and an Executive Director, that represents each of the old Congressional Districts of Mississippi, with one member at large. All members must be veterans with backgrounds in banking or mortgages, real estate, homebuilding, or business. All 6 members are appointed by the Governor and are vetted through confirmation hearings with the State Senate’s Veteran Affairs Committee.

The Veterans Home Purchase Board was created in 1936 to make low interest loans to Mississippi veterans. “Today, our interest rate on a 30-year loans are 2.75 percent, fixed and on 15 year loans, it’s 2.50 percent, fixed. It’s, without question, the best home loan program for veterans in America today,”

Chris is a native of Picayune. He is a 1986 graduate of the Picayune Memorial High School and was employed at Avon Engineered Fabrication (Bell Avon) in Picayune for 28 years. While working for Avon he served in several senior level management positions which allowed him to gain experience in all aspects of manufacturing principles and business principles as well as fulfilling military contracts. Avon manufactures the Navy’s (LCAC) Hovercraft skirts, flexible fuel, and water bladders for the Army, Marine Corp, as well as the Air Force.

Currently Chris is a Veterans Benefit Specialist and Funeral Director at McDonald Funeral Home in Picayune. He served with the Mississippi Army National Guard from 1987 to 1993; after 911 he rejoined to finish his military career with the Mississippi National Guard in 2005. He served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003 to 2004 with the 890th Engineering Battalion, Company A out of Picayune.

Chris is the husband of Tracy Dupont Stockstill, father of Jennifer Stockstill Anderson, Christopher Stockstill, Rebeca Stockstill Mataya, Michael Stockstill, Shelbie Lee Williams, Rachael Lee Evans, and Aubrie Stockstill.