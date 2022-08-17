Purcell Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell announced the program’s complete non-conference slate on Tuesday. The schedule is highlighted by a pair of holiday trips and a home matchup against Colorado State.

The 2022-23 season will officially tip-off on Nov. 9 when the Bulldogs host Mississippi Valley State for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs, who own a perfect 15-0 mark against MVSU at home, will open the season against the Delta Devils for the first time in program history. Mississippi State enters the year winners of 18 straight season openers and 36 straight home openers.

Following their home opener, MSU will host North Alabama on Nov. 11 before traveling to Brookings, S.D., to take on South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits, who Mississippi State defeated 76-71 last season, return a loaded roster that went 29-9 and won the WNIT with a 32-point blowout of Seton Hall in the championship game.

Mississippi State will return home for a pair of games against Alabama State on Nov. 18 and Colorado State on Nov. 20. The Lady Hornets are coming off a 15-15 season, including a loss at MSU in State’s season opener, while the Rams are coming off a 21-12 record that included a first-round appearance in the WNIT. Last season’s WNIT appearance for CSU was the program’s sixth postseason appearance since 2014.

Following the program’s Thanksgiving contests against Nebraska and Georgetown in Puerto Rico, the Maroon and White will close out the month of November against Louisiana-Monroe on the 29th. State will start the month of December on the fourth when they host Grambling State and then Texas A&M Commerce on Dec. 11.

The Bulldogs will close out the home portion of their non-conference schedule on Dec. 15 against Florida A&M before traveling to Tampa Bay to take on New Mexico on Dec. 19 and Old Dominion on Dec. 21 in the Sun Coast Challenge. This will be the first time the MSU and ODU have met and the third time that State has battled New Mexico, the first meeting since 2003.

Season Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now, with season ticket renewals concluding on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Fans can renew season tickets online through their Dog Tag account at www.HailState.com/tickets or by calling the Mississippi State Athletic Ticket office at (662) 325-2600.

Following the Aug. 16 renewal deadline, MSU will have an online seat upgrade period in September for renewed season ticket holders and those who have purchased new season tickets or made deposits. Information on single-game tickets and flex plans will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for Mississippi State women’s basketball start at only $85 for general admission and $150 for reserved seats.

Games times the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 Season Ticket Renewal Important Dates

Aug. 16 – Renewal Deadline

Sept. 2 – Deadline for New Sales to Participate in Seat Upgrade/Selection Process

Sept. 13 – Seat Upgrade/Selection Process Begins

Sept. 16 – Seat Upgrade/Selection Process Concludes

