President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Mississippi

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Mississippi to supplement state response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from a water crisis beginning on Aug. 30, 2022 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Hinds County.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding for a period of 90 days.

Allan Jarvis has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.