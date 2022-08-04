PRCC makes final addition to signing class with UMass transfer

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s basketball team has now wrapped up its 2021-22 signing class and did it in a big way, landing University of Massachusetts transfer Damoni Tucker.

Tucker is the final addition to an incoming class that includes Alexis Arrington of Terry, Yasmin Burley of Pascagoula, Remini Nickey of Newton County, Khyla Raggins of Harrison Central, Zia Shields of Newton,Hama’ya Fielder of Neshoba Central, Winthrop transfer J’Mani Ingram, Prarie View A&M transfer Tierra Simon and East Mississippi transfer Kyunna Thomas.

“We are fired up and excited to welcome Damoni to the Wildcat family,” head coach Scotty Fletcher said. “She is a very driven individual who has a great competitive spirit that will benefit our program. She is a quick combo guard who is very versatile and electric with the ball in her hands. She thrives best in the open court and will be a guard we can play at multiple positions.

“I love the fact that she has Division I experience and understands the demands of a college basketball season. She was part of a team that played in the NCAA tournament as well as winning their conference tournament. She understands the importance of commitment daily and will be a great asset to our program.”

The 5-foot-6 Tucker spent the 2021-22 season at the University of Massachusetts. She appeared in just three contests for the Minutewomen, tallying two points, one rebound and one steal.

Before signing with UMass, the guard spent her senior season at South Shore High School in New York, N.Y. She spent her junior and sophomore seasons at Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn. Tucker attended the Adidas All-American Camp in 2018 and ’19. She also played Amateur Athletic Union basketball for the Gauchos based out of New York.

