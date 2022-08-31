PRCC implements new employee recognition program

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College kicked off the start of an exciting recognition program called “Outstanding PRCC Employee.” The first awardee, Lonnie Burchell, was announced during Professional Development Days prior to the start of the fall semester.

The new program launched on July 1, 2022, and is designed to allow anyone – co-workers, students, community members – to recognize a PRCC employee that goes above and beyond in their duties. It was created by the Office of Internal Processes, run by Amanda Brumfield and Hannah Miller, and was made a reality with the support of Senior Vice President for Instruction/Provost, Dr. Martha Lou Smith.

“The program is a way to give employees a little extra recognition for a job well done,” said Brumfield. “All employees who receive a nomination will be awarded a certificate after each month ends and a drawing is held for one big winner each month. The big winner will receive a prize and be spotlighted in our social media and internal publications.”

Burchell was selected from the 43 nominations submitted during July. He is entering his 26th year as a full-time Instructor of Biology on the Poplarville Campus and was nominated by two of his students.

One of the nominators said, “Always goes above and beyond for his students. Takes every opportunity to help those in need. Always laughing and creating an enjoyable classroom setting. Makes an effort to answer any and every question as much as he can! Teaches with his heart!”

The other nominator had a similar sentiment when they said, “He goes above and beyond to assist his students and to make sure everyone understands the material.”

When asked about their initial selection, Miller said, “Lonnie is a Wildcat through and through. He displays everything for which PRCC stands. He takes pride in his work, respects his students, shows class in his volunteerism, and has the character to show up and show out. I’m happy to see him getting the recognition that he deserves.”

Burchell found the award to be meaningful to him. “The quotes from the students who nominated me were especially touching,” said Burchell. “We are always fortunate to get those occasional reassurances that we are where we are meant to be and doing what we were meant to do.”

Anyone wishing to nominate a current PRCC employee can do so monthly through the PRCC website at prcc.edu/nominate-prcc- employee/.

PRCC EMPLOYEES NOMINATED IN JULY

Jamie Amacker, Anna Bailey, Tiffany Baucum, Tyia Brooks, Lauren Bond, Madelyn Brown, Lonnie Burchell, Bridget Cahill, Dr. Jerryl Collins, Beverly Courtney, Angela Davis, Rosemary Davis, Heidi Gibbins, Dr. Andy Gilstrap, Linda Griffis, Maynard Hyland, Sonya Hunt, Adison King, Ruthie Long, Christina Miller, Charlotte Millis, Dr. Jonathan Morris, Dr. Amanda Parker, Dr. Aaryn Purvis, Jerry Pickering, Cassie Reid, Sarah Smith, Tracy Smith, Penny Thames, Dr. LaDona Tyson, and Camelle Williams.

