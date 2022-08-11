PRC swept in season opener against Purvis

Pearl River Central’s first volleyball game in program history didn’t end how the team wanted, losing 3-0 at Purvis this past Tuesday.

First year Head Coach Nicole Brown said her Lady Blue Devils played great, despite the loss.

She didn’t have any thing negative to say about their performance because the Lady Blue Devils held their own against the 2021 4A district champions. Brown said both her freshman, JV and Varsity teams displayed good leadership that night.

However, she said there is still room for improvement for the varsity squad.

The score at the end of set one was 25-15, with the second set ending with a score of 25-13 and the final set’s score was 25-17.

“I think that they did great, I think our serve/receive is where we need to put in the most effort, that being all three teams. Our girls have been working on the simple jump serve so once we can get into the groove of serving and jump serves and receiving the ball I think we’ll be fine,” said Brown.

Next, the Lady Blue Devils will travel to Hancock to play the Hawks on Thursday Aug, 11 at 6:30 p.m.