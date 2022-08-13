PRC Board approves athletics spending

During Thursday’s regular Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees meeting, the Board approved actions to find a new superintendent, and construction funds for athletics.

With the resignation of former Superintendent Alan Lumpkin, the district is looking for new leadership. Thursday, the Board approved a motion to for an in-person and online survey method as the next step to find a new superintendent. Mississippi School Board Association representatives will come to the district and conduct in-person meetings with the administration, parents and business leaders about their expectations for a new superintendent. The Board turned down the option to conduct the meeting through video conference. Board member Mark Herring advocated for the in-person meeting over video conference.

“In my opinion in-person will be more effective,” he said.

The rest of the Board, excluding member Christian Burge, who was absent, approved the in-person option.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these meeting where conducted only in-person. The surveys can be accessed on the school’s website and the MSBA website. The information collected will help the Board determine who best fits the public’s criteria.

The Board approved a FY 2023 budget to cover the construction of the PRCHS cheer and dance facility in the amount of $675,000. This project is estimated to be complete by the end of the school year. The construction of a concession stand and restrooms at the baseball and softball field was approved in the amount of $144,000. Project completion is estimated before the start of the season. Construction of the PRCHS volleyball locker room was approved in the amount of $55,000.

With high school athletics underway, the Board approved the following season ticket prices. All season passes for adults cost $60, and students passes will cost $30. Single game tickets will cost $6. Passes are on sale only through Gofan.co.

On Aug. 1 the campus police held training and teaching officers proper response to disaster situations, such as an active shooter. The three key actions through the training were avoid, deny, and defend.

Avoid means to leave and know the location of every exit. Deny means to lock doors and hide if needed and defend means to do whatever it takes to save a life.

In other business, the Board approved the hiring of three teachers at PRCES, one teacher and receptionist at PRCMS and three teachers, three food service workers, two substitute nurses, an a assistant soccer coach at PRCHS.