Postal Service Expands Next-Day Delivery Options for Businesses with Rollout of USPS Connect in Mississippi

Mississippi — The U.S. Postal Service today launched USPS Connect —a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs.

“USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for —an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery,” said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO. “A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery.”

The USPS Connect program offers several solutions to help business of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local, regional, and national deliveries and returns.

Mississippi is one of several states in the nationwide rollout to make one of the four solutions — USPS Connect Local — available in select locations. The rollout schedule is available on uspsconnect.com .

The four USPS Connect business solutions are:

USPS Connect Local is a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local customers. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.

USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.

USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.

USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.

“We’ve listened carefully to our business customers to develop this program,” said Jakki Krage Strako, chief commerce and business solutions officer. “We’re increasing next-day deliveries. We’re also giving smaller businesses big-business rates and all businesses more user-friendly ways to interact with us.”

Businesses interested in learning more may visit uspsconnect.com , call 855-MYUSPSCONNECT (855-698-7772), email uspsconconnect@usps.gov or visit usps.com/business/business-shipping.htm .

Delivery times stated for USPS Connect offerings are expected, but not guaranteed, and require entry of packages at the designated facility nearest package destinations or authorized pickup. Businesses should speak with a USPS representative about requirements.

Participating Post Offices in Mississippi are listed, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Bay Saint Louis Post Office, 1200 Highway 90, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520

Brandon Post Office, 1252 W Government St, Brandon, MS 39042

Canton Post Office, 150 S Union St, Canton, MS 39046

East Station, 363 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507

Flowood Post Office, 105 Hogg Creek Dr, Flowood, MS 39232

Gulfport Post Office, 11110 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503

Hernando Post Office, 12 W Commerce St, Hernando, MS 38632

Long Beach Post Office, 200 Klondyke Rd, Long Beach, MS 39560

Lucedale Post Office, 209 Cox St, Lucedale, MS 39452

McComb Post Office, 530 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS 39648

North Bay Diberville Post Office, 356 Ginger Dr, Diberville, MS 39540

North Jackson Post Office, 4040 Northview Dr, Jackson, MS 39206

Ocean Springs Post Office, 1581 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Olive Branch, 8850 Midsouth Dr, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Oxford Post Office, 401 McElroy Dr, Oxford, MS 38655

Pass Christian Post Office, 300 Ladnier St, Pass Christian, MS 39571

Reservoir Post Office, 610 Grants Ferry Rd, Brandon, MS 39047

Ridgeland Post Office, 611 S Pear Orchard Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Southaven Post Office, 7550 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671

Starkville Post Office, 822 Taylor St, Starkville, MS 39759

West Biloxi Post Office, 2110 Pass Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531

