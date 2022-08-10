Poplarville Board approves season pass price

Published 9:02 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

From left Poplarville School Board of Trustees Board member Heather Holiday and President Jill Smith review notes as the Board discusses financial matters. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

During Monday’s Poplarville School Board of Trustees meeting, its members approved the pricing for an all sports season pass to be $60.

This pass gives attendees access to every Hornets regular season competition played at home. These passes exclude all playoff and championship games since ticketing for those competitions is conducted by the MHSAA. Senior citizens ages 65 and older can purchase their season passes at the PHS office. Students can purchase their pass from Gofan.co to purchase a season pass. All single game tickets are now digital and can be purchased on gofan.co as well.

Pre-sale tickets are still available during the day and are only purchased through cash payment. The Poplarville High School office will usually have pre-sale tickets available for purchase from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. the day of a competition.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In other business the Board approved its claims docket in the amount of $589,650.44,and July payroll in the amount of $322,501.37. They also approved to purchase applications for a new school bus.

More News

High Community COVID-19 Levels continue in many Mississippi counties.

Edney shares goals as new state health officer

Chris Banks honored for 28 years of fire service to city, county

The Krewe of the Pearl announces its new King and Queen for the 2023 Carnival season

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar