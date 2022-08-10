Poplarville Board approves season pass price

During Monday’s Poplarville School Board of Trustees meeting, its members approved the pricing for an all sports season pass to be $60.

This pass gives attendees access to every Hornets regular season competition played at home. These passes exclude all playoff and championship games since ticketing for those competitions is conducted by the MHSAA. Senior citizens ages 65 and older can purchase their season passes at the PHS office. Students can purchase their pass from Gofan.co to purchase a season pass. All single game tickets are now digital and can be purchased on gofan.co as well.

Pre-sale tickets are still available during the day and are only purchased through cash payment. The Poplarville High School office will usually have pre-sale tickets available for purchase from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. the day of a competition.

In other business the Board approved its claims docket in the amount of $589,650.44,and July payroll in the amount of $322,501.37. They also approved to purchase applications for a new school bus.