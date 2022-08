During the week of 8/22/2022 to 8/28/2022 the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gramercy Police Department and Lutcher Police Department handled 313 incoming complaints.

The following subjects were booked into the St. James Parish Detention Center:

Folse, James 46 720 Mitchell St, Picauyne, MS 39466

14:66 – Extortion (felony)

14:40.3 – Cyberstalking (misd)