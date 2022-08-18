Picayune has off night against the Harrison Central

An off night by the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide (1-3) had them swept by the Harrison Central Red Rebels (2-0). It’s early in the season but head coach Courtney Dickens was transparent in saying,

“That’s probably been the worst we’ve played this season.”

Set scores from Tuesday night’s game are as follows: 25-25, 25-20 and 25-13.

It wasn’t a good night for the Lady Maroon Tide; they were out killed by the Red Rebels, were off on passes and struggled to cover ground on defense.

“It was sloppy… they had us all out of position on defense and our passes were off,” said Dickens.

After studying film, Dickens thinks Tuesday nights problem was how often defense was out of their zones. Harrison Central did a great job of placing their hits in open areas and that left the Lady Maroon Tide players second-guessing their positioning.

Picayune also have trouble receiving Harrison Central serves, they saw different serves variations that kept Picayune on their heels.

“It was throwing us out of position, she’d go to the middle sometimes then to the side, to be honest she (a Harrison Central server) really beat us,” said Dickens.

Positives are the team only had two serving errors, and the front line defense showcased good blocking at times.

“I can tell they have gotten a little better in that part… we did a couple of good things last night but I’m going to talk to them about the things we need to clean up and about why everything was so sloppy because we we’re playing in our zones on defense. I think if we fix that that tonight (against Pass Christian) is going to go better.”

In between that time the team will study film in hopes seeing their mistakes will help better fix them.

The Lady Maroon Tide’s bounce back will need to be quick as they’ll host Pass Christian Pirates (0-3) Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30.