Picayune and Pearl River Central swim make splashes in first meet

Swim teams for Pearl River Central and Picayune compete together in all home meets, (excluding the senior night meet) and on their first competition they out shined West Harrison.

On Tuesday Aug. 16, the PRC boy’s team combined for 125 points and the girl’s team combined for 99 points. Picayune’s team combined for 251 points. PRC had 35 events and Picayune had 27 events earn south state qualifying times. It was great showing from both Pearl River County schools.

PRC and Picayune’s results are as follows and every athlete listed made a south state qualifying time in their events.

PRC

In the boy’s 200 free events, Andrew Molaison took first place. His south state qualifying time was 2:29.28. Wesley Garner took second place; his qualifying time was 2:46.13.

In the boy’s 200 IM (individual medley) events, Austin Woods and Jake Rogers finished with qualifying times of 2:37.87 and 2:39.94. In the girl’s event, Kaelynn Malley placed first and her qualifying time was 3:02.15.

In the boy’s 50 free events, there were three south state qualifying times. In first place was William Jarvis, with a 27:65. In second place was Kasen Adam with a 29:85 and Thomas Molaison with a 33:20. Five girls also qualified. That included first place Shalynn Lee with a 27:35 time. Third place was Adaline Albritton with a 31:32 time. Hana Wall, Maelin Harvey and Alana Goss also made south state times.

In the boy’s 100 fly events, Jared Bryson finished in first place. His qualifying time was 1:00.35. Wyatt Waltman also swam a qualifying time of 1:11.06.

In the boy’s 100 free events, Stewart took first place with a 1:10.82 and Jarvis swam a 1:07.31. Avery Martin placed first in the girls 100 fly. Her time was 1:30.85.

In the boy’s 500 free events, Zak Kennedy finished first place with a 5:47.87. Molasion finished second with a 6:47.07.

For the girls, Lee finished first with 1:06.60 and Wall finished with a 1:19.85 time.

In the boys 100 backstroke events, Woods, Rogers, Waltman and Adams all placed south state qualifying times. In place order, Woods swam a 1:11.94, Rogers swam a 1:16.16, Waltman swam a 1:20.70 and Adams swam a 1:22.25.

In the boys 100 breast stroke events, Kennedy took first place with a 1:10.47 time, Bryson finished in second place with a 1:13.49 time and Stewart finished third with a 1:33.13 time. Wesley Garner and Alex Stuart didn’t place but they swam qualifying times. For the girls, Malley finished first with 1:18.16 time and Albrittion finished with a 1:25.44 time.

In the girls 100-breast stroke event, Harvey finished first with a time of 1:27.39 and Nia English with a time of 1:41.13.

In the boy’s 200 relays PRC had first and second place swimmers. First place timed in at 1:52.44 while second place timed in at 2:15.69. The girls first place 200 relays finished with a 2:19.34.

In the girls 200 free relays, PRC finished in first place with a 2:06.32 time and third place with a 2:24.00 time. PRC boys finished in first place with 1:49.06 time while their second place swimmers finished with a 2:03.76 time. All state qualifying times.

Picayune

Lauren Stevenson came in first for the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke events. In the girls 200 IM, Victoria Vloedman placed first and Jacey Luckie qualified.

Heidi Hill finished first in the girls 50 free and 100 freestyle event events. Ian Herring placed first in the boys 50 free and 100 free events as well. Morgan Craft, Jacob Frich and Cruz Meyers all made south state times in 50 freesytle. Craft, Steal Sheasby, Parker Helton and James Smith also made south state times in 100-freestyle.

In the 100-butterfly event and 100 backstrokes, Addison Taggard and Ryder Burge finished first in both their respected events. Sheasby also made a south state time in the 100 backstrokes.

Girls 200 MR (medley relay) team including Vloedman, Stevenson, Taggard and Hill placing first.

The boys 200 MR A-team took first. They included Sheasby, Helton, Burge and Herring. The B-team also made a south state time, they include Smith, Frich, Carter Thompson and Craft. Lastly the boys 200 free relay and 400 free relays finished in first place.