Pedestrian Killed in St. Helena Parish Crash

Greensburg – This morning, shortly after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Damarius Melvin of Greensburg.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Melvin was wearing dark clothing and was in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 1043. At the same time, a 2003 Dodge Ram was northbound on LA Hwy 1043. For reasons still under investigation, Melvin was struck by the Dodge.

Melvin sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Melvin and the driver of the Dodge for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.