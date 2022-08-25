Pearl River’s Meet The Wildcats moved to 6 p.m. start

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The show must go on. Due to the possibility of inclement weather in the area during the day, today’s Meet The Wildcats event has been pushed back to a 6 p.m. start. The free event will still take place inside historic Dobie Holden Stadium.

Meet The Wildcats will feature introductions for all of PRCC’s teams, including volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, football, men’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, rodeo, softball and baseball. PRCC’s cheerleaders, String of Pearls and Spirit of the River Marching Band will also perform.

PRCC’s football team will punctuate the evening with a practice one week out from the Wildcats’ season opener at home against Holmes.

Candy, drinks and chips will be sold in the concession stand.

PICTURE PERFECT



Baseball’s NJCAA Division II National Championship trophy will be on display tonight for photo opportunities with fans. PRCC’s recruitment team will also be on hand, giving away swag.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW



All-sport passes, season passes and single-game tickets for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and football are on sale at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

Season passes for soccer and volleyball are $50. For football, general admission season passes are $40. Chairback season passes are $78 and will be on sale until 5 p.m. Aug. 30.



General admission single-game tickets for volleyball and soccer are $8. Advance single-game tickets for football are $8, or $11 at the box office. Single-game chairback seats are $20 and will go on sale at 8 a.m. Aug. 31.



All-sport passes are available for $123. The passes include general admission to all PRCC regular season competitions.

CASHLESS BOX OFFICE



To help improve traffic flow and fan experience, PRCC athletics box offices will be cashless in 2022-23. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the box office. Fans are encouraged to beat the lines and purchase their tickets in advance.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).