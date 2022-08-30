Pearl River soccer standouts named Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River soccer standouts Alex Emery (Gulfport; West Harrison) and Lucy Conway (Portsmouth, England.) have been named the first Wildcats of the Week for the 2022-23 athletic year.

ALEX EMERY

Emery earned the award after scoring three goals across victories over Itawamba and No. 20 Mineral Area.

Emery netted the game-winner in the 60th minute of Friday’s 2-1 victory over ICC. He followed that performance up by scoring a brace and an 86th-minute game-winner in the PRCC’s 3-2 victory over No. 20 Mineral Area on Saturday.

LUCY CONWAY

Conway takes home the award after helping lead the Wildcats to defeat No. 20 Mineral Area 4-1.

In the matchup with the Cardinals, Conway first gave the Wildcats the lead by picking up a goal in the 50th minute. She then followed it up with an assist to give the Wildcats an insurance goal.

UP NEXT

Men’s soccer hits the road Wednesday to take on Paris Junior College at 11 a.m.

Women’s soccer will play a neutral site game against Gordon State Saturday in Meridian. The contest is set to kick off at 5 p.m.

