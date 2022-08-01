One Driver Killed and Five Others Injured in Head-on Washington Parish Crash

Bogalusa – Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen of Mandeville.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Christensen was traveling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 21 in a 2000 Toyota Tundra. At the same time, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 21. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota impacted the Jeep head-on in the left southbound lane of LA Hwy 21. After impact, the Jeep overturned.

Christensen was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained, but sustained serious injuries. There were four other occupants in the Jeep, each of whom were properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries. All occupants of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital. Impairment is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending for both drivers. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.