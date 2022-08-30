No. 4 PRCC’s Maddux Francis named MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — This Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference recently announced its first Players of the Week for the 2022 campaign, and No. 4 Pearl River’s shot-stopper Maddux Francis (Poplarville) has been named Goalkeeper of the Week.

Francis earned the honor after helping lead the Wildcats to a pair of victories over Itawamba and No. 20 Mineral Area.

Against ICC, Francis helped lead PRCC to a 2-1 victory, turning away four shots and allowing just one goal. In the 3-2 victory over MAC, Francis allowed a pair of goals but saved seven shot attempts.

During the 2021 season, Francis was named MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week four times and the NJCAA Goalkeeper of the Week twice. At the end of the year, he was named First Team All-MACCC and Third Team NJCAA All-America.

UP NEXT



PRCC hits the road Wednesday for a matchup with NJCAA DI foe Paris Junior College. The match is set to get underway at 11 a.m.

