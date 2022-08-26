No. 10 MGCCC Men play No. 3 GMC Saturday
Published 1:22 pm Friday, August 26, 2022
PERKINSTON — The No. 10 Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team has its first top-10 showdown of the season Saturday to open a two-game, two-day swing through Georgia.
The Bulldogs play No. 3 Georgia Military in Milledgeville at 7 p.m., and travel to Cuthbert to play Andrew at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday’s game will be streamed at https://andrewfightingtigers.com/. Saturday’s will not.
Records
• MGCCC: 1-0
• Georgia Military: 0-1
• Andrew: 0-0
Last Time Out
• MGCCC pulled away from Hinds late on Wednesday in Vicksburg, winning 4-1. Hyungjoon Lee had two goals and an assist.
• Georgia Military lost 2-1 to Spartanburg Methodist on Aug. 19.
• Andrew is opening the 2022 season Friday afternoon against Jones. The Tigers went 1-12-3 last season.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast lost 1-0 to Georgia Military in both teams’ opening game of the NJCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship on Nov. 15, 2021, in Wichita, Kansas.
Gulf Coast beat Andrew 2-0 on Oct. 13, 2019, at Perk. Deon Travis and Peyton Younger scored for the Bulldogs, and Zach Seymour had the eight-save shutout.
Three Ahead
• Sunday, Sept. 4: vs. Patrick & Henry, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 9: vs. St Louis, Meridian, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13, vs. Andrew, Perkinston, 7 p.m.
