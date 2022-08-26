No. 10 MGCCC Men play No. 3 GMC Saturday

PERKINSTON — The No. 10 Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team has its first top-10 showdown of the season Saturday to open a two-game, two-day swing through Georgia.

The Bulldogs play No. 3 Georgia Military in Milledgeville at 7 p.m., and travel to Cuthbert to play Andrew at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s game will be streamed at https://andrewfightingtigers.com/. Saturday’s will not.

Records

    MGCCC: 1-0

    Georgia Military: 0-1

    Andrew: 0-0

Last Time Out

    MGCCC pulled away from Hinds late on Wednesday in Vicksburg, winning 4-1. Hyungjoon Lee had two goals and an assist.

    Georgia Military lost 2-1 to Spartanburg Methodist on Aug. 19.

    Andrew is opening the 2022 season Friday afternoon against Jones. The Tigers went 1-12-3 last season.

Previous Meeting

    Gulf Coast lost 1-0 to Georgia Military in both teams’ opening game of the NJCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship on Nov. 15, 2021, in Wichita, Kansas.

    Gulf Coast beat Andrew 2-0 on Oct. 13, 2019, at Perk. Deon Travis and Peyton Younger scored for the Bulldogs, and Zach Seymour had the eight-save shutout.

Three Ahead

    Sunday, Sept. 4: vs. Patrick & Henry, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

    Friday, Sept. 9: vs. St Louis, Meridian, 7 p.m.

    Tuesday, Sept. 13, vs. Andrew, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

