No. 10 MGCCC Men play No. 3 GMC Saturday

PERKINSTON — The No. 10 Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team has its first top-10 showdown of the season Saturday to open a two-game, two-day swing through Georgia.

The Bulldogs play No. 3 Georgia Military in Milledgeville at 7 p.m., and travel to Cuthbert to play Andrew at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s game will be streamed at https://andrewfightingtigers.com/. Saturday’s will not.

Records

• MGCCC: 1-0

• Georgia Military: 0-1

• Andrew: 0-0

Last Time Out

• MGCCC pulled away from Hinds late on Wednesday in Vicksburg, winning 4-1. Hyungjoon Lee had two goals and an assist.

• Georgia Military lost 2-1 to Spartanburg Methodist on Aug. 19.

• Andrew is opening the 2022 season Friday afternoon against Jones. The Tigers went 1-12-3 last season.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast lost 1-0 to Georgia Military in both teams’ opening game of the NJCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship on Nov. 15, 2021, in Wichita, Kansas.

Gulf Coast beat Andrew 2-0 on Oct. 13, 2019, at Perk. Deon Travis and Peyton Younger scored for the Bulldogs, and Zach Seymour had the eight-save shutout.

Three Ahead

• Sunday, Sept. 4: vs. Patrick & Henry, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 9: vs. St Louis, Meridian, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 13, vs. Andrew, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.