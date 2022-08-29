No. 10 Bulldogs blitz Andrew 14-0

No. 10 Mississippi Gulf Coast had its most goals and biggest margin of victory since at least 2013 Sunday when the Bulldogs destroyed Andrew College 14-0 in Cuthbert, Ga.

Gulf Coast leaves its two-day Georgia road swing with a split after having lost late in double overtime the night before at No. 3 Georgia Military.

“I’m happy everyone got to play,” Gulf Coast coach Chris Handy said. “I think some of the guys were eager to get some goals in to get their seasons going, but in general, you like more competitive games to really know where you stand.”

The previous biggest margin of victory for the Bulldogs since game-by-game records are available starting in 2013 was an 11-0 win over Meridian in 2017.

The Bulldogs (2-1) scored a symmetrical seven goals in each half. Hyungjoon Lee (So., Suwon, South Korea/Dongbuk) scored a pair, and he added an assist. Seongbin Son (So., Seoul, South Korea/Guhyun), Clint Ryals (So., Wiggins/Stone) and Klaidas Pudlauskas (So., London, England/Gaynes School) scored two each.

Ashton Taylor (So., Olive Branch/Center Hill) had a goal and two assists, while Brycen Phillips (So., Wiggins/Stone ), Bryan Maradiaga (So., Gulfport/West Harrison), Mason Shortt (Fr., Brandon/Northwest Rankin) and Michael Bell (So., Jackson/Murrah) each had a goal.

Pacey Johnson (So., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove) and Kevin Treminio (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) had two assists each. Miller Hayden (So., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), Francisco Cruz-Lopez (Fr., Southhaven/Southaven), Zach McWillie (Fr., Jackson/Murrah) and Jabari White (So., Jackson/Murrah) had an assist each.

Andrew falls to 0-2.

“I’m glad we got out of there with no injuries and very few cards,” Handy said. “Now we have a full week of practice to prepare for Patrick & Henry, which will be a tough game.”

Gulf Coast plays its first home game Sunday when Patrick & Henry, from Martinsville, Va., visits Perkinston. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch. Tickets are on sale at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.