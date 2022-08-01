MSU Earns Fourth Consecutive United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth consecutive season, The Mississippi State soccer program has earned the United Soccer Coaches’ Team Academic Award. The Bulldogs have now earned the recognition 12 times since its inception in 1996, and five times in the last seven years.

Under head coach James Armstrong, who is entering his fourth season at the helm in 2022, the Bulldogs have earned three USC Team Academic Awards, tying Neil McGuire for the most in program history. With the honor, Armstrong also becomes the first coach in program history to lead his squad to three consecutive academic honors.

“I’m very happy with the hard work our team continues to put in while in the classroom,” Armstrong said. “It’s a collective effort and I’m proud of everyone responsible who had a part in helping us earn this recognition.”

A total of 782 soccer teams (294 men, 488 women) posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Bulldogs recorded a 3.55 grade-point average as a team during the 2021-22 academic season, improving from the 3.50 GPA from the year prior.

Mississippi State will open its 2022 regular season in South Beach when it faces the Miami Hurricanes, Thursday, August 18. The match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff.

Keeping Up With MSU Soccer

For more information on the Bulldog soccer program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateSOC” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.