Michael Miller

Graveside Funeral Services for Michael “Mickey” E. Miller, age 80, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11:00 am at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Shad Kennedy will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he retired from the Air National Guard after 25 years. Mickey retired from the City of Picayune after many years. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Mickey enjoyed writing, cooking, gardening and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evan Edward Miller and Maude Albritton Spiers; his step father, Leamon Spiers; his daughter, Michele Mooneyhan; and his brother, Terry Miller.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Diane Bruce Miller, his children, Jason Miller, and Kimberly Miller; his grandson, Jacob McRaney; his sister, Bettye (Glen) Gibson; and sister-in-law, Lula Miller.

