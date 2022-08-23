MHP worked double fatal crash in Jackson County

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 9:24 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County.

A 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula, MS, traveled south on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2012 Buick passenger vehicle driven by 56-year-old Curtis Price of Pascagoula, MS, traveling north in the southbound lane on Highway 63. Jason Clark and Curtis Price both received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.