MGCCC Women will play twice in Georgia

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team takes a trip to the Peach State this weekend for a pair of games.

The Bulldogs play against Georgia Military in Milledgeville on Saturday at 5 p.m., then against Abraham Baldwin in Tifton, Ga., the next day at 1 p.m.

Neither game will be streamed.

Records

MGCCC: 0-1

Georgia Military: 0-2

Abraham Baldwin: 0-0

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 1-0 at Pearl River on Tuesday on a soggy pitch in Poplarville.

On Aug. 21, Georgia Military lost 11-0 to NJCAA Division I Daytona State.

Abraham Baldwin hasn’t played this year, but finished the 2021 season with a 2-7-1 record.

Three Ahead

Wednesday, Sept. 7: at East Central, Decatur, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11: vs. St. Louis, Meridian, 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 16: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.