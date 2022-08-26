MGCCC Women will play twice in Georgia

Published 1:23 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team takes a trip to the Peach State this weekend for a pair of games.

 

The Bulldogs play against Georgia Military in Milledgeville on Saturday at 5 p.m., then against Abraham Baldwin in Tifton, Ga., the next day at 1 p.m.

Neither game will be streamed.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 0-1
  • Georgia Military: 0-2
  • Abraham Baldwin: 0-0

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 1-0 at Pearl River on Tuesday on a soggy pitch in Poplarville.
  • On Aug. 21, Georgia Military lost 11-0 to NJCAA Division I Daytona State.
  • Abraham Baldwin hasn’t played this year, but finished the 2021 season with a 2-7-1 record.

Three Ahead

  • Wednesday, Sept. 7: at East Central, Decatur, 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 11: vs. St. Louis, Meridian, 10 a.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 16: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

