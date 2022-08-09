Meet the Wildcats extravaganza set for Aug. 25

Published 11:04 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is proud to announce an expanded Meet the Wildcats will be held Aug. 25 inside historic Dobie Holden Stadium.

All the fun begins at 5:30 p.m.

The free evening under the lights will feature introductions for all of PRCC’s teams, including volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, football, men’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, rodeo, softball and baseball. PRCC’s cheerleaders, String of Pearls and Spirit of the River Marching Band will also perform.

PRCC’s football team will punctuate the evening with a practice one week out from the Wildcats’ season opener at home against Holmes.

PICTURE PERFECT

Baseball’s NJCAA Division II National Championship trophy will be on display Aug. 25 for fans to take photos with the Wildcats’ newest piece of hardware. PRCC’s recruitment team will also be on hand, giving away swag.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

All-sport passes, season passes and single-game tickets for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and football went on sale Monday on PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

Season passes for soccer and volleyball are $50. For football, general admission season passes are $40. Chairback season passes are $78 and will be on sale until 5 p.m. Aug. 30.

General admission single-game tickets for volleyball and soccer are $8. Advance single-game tickets for football are $8, or $11 at the box office. Single-game chairback seats are $20 and will go on sale at 8 a.m. Aug. 31.

All-sport passes are available for $123. The passes include general admission to all PRCC regular season competitions.

CASHLESS BOX OFFICE

To help improve traffic flow and fan experience, PRCC athletics box offices will be cashless in 2022-23. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the box office. Fans are encouraged to beat the lines and purchase their tickets in advance.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).